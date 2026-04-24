Ricardo Rodriguez News: Allows three in win

Rodriguez made four saves and conceded one goal during Wednesday's 4-3 win over Toluca.

Rodriguez wasn't at fault for any of the goals he allowed and still made some nice interventions along the way that ended up helping his side to escape with the win in a bloodbath. Despite being part of a leaky defensive system and having just one clean sheet over 16 Clausura starts, the goalkeeper makes up for that with with his league-leading 73 saves in the tournament.