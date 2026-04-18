Ricardo Rodriguez News: Beaten once versus Gallos

Rodriguez registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Queretaro.

Rodriguez wasn't too busy compared to his previous outings but conceded only via penalty kick during Friday's draw. While his team is no longer in contention for playoff spots, the goalkeeper has two games left to improve on his league-high average of 4.7 saves per contest. The first of those opportunities will be a midweek fixture against Toluca, who have scored 20 goals across 14 Clausura matches.