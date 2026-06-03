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Ricardo Rodriguez News: Expected to start at left-back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Rodriguez has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is expected to start at left-back under coach Murat Yakin, arriving at the tournament with the experience of a player who has been a consistent presence in the national team setup for over a decade.

Rodriguez contributed one assist alongside 33 tackles and 13 interceptions across 32 appearances in all competitions this season, continuing to provide the reliability and defensive solidity that has made him a trusted option at left-back for both club and country. His reading of the game, positional discipline and delivery from wide areas give Switzerland a dependable presence on that side of the pitch, and his experience in major tournaments ensures he will not be overawed by the occasion regardless of the opposition. Rodriguez is one of the most capped players in Swiss history and brings a level of experience and tactical understanding that is invaluable in a tournament setting. At 33, this figures to be his final World Cup, adding a personal motivation to deliver one last memorable performance on the biggest stage.

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