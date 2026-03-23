Ricardo Rodriguez News: Makes five saves against Cruz Azul

Rodriguez registered five saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez had another great outing as he helped his team to secure one point against one of the toughest opponents in the competition. The keeper is averaging 6.0 saves per game over his last five league starts, but he has allowed at least one goal four times in a row. His next challenge will be a visit to Necaxa, who scored three goals in their last match but were highly inconsistent before that.