Ricardo Rodriguez News: Tallies five saves against Pumas

Rodriguez recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss against Pumas.

Rodriguez helped limit the damage for an away team that struggled throughout a difficult outing. Having stopped 70 percent of his shots on target against this season, the goalkeeper is usually valuable between the posts despite his lack of clean sheets. Additionally, he has recorded four or more saves in eight successive matches. He'll face an improving Queretaro attack next Friday in his squad's penultimate home game.