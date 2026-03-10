Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Could return versus Leverkusen
Calafiori (undisclosed) is traveling with the squad for Wednesday's UCL matchup against Bayer Leverkusen, with coach Mikel Arteta mentioning that both Calafiori and Leandro Trossard "are a possibility that they are available, and we'll see tomorrow".
Calafiori should be available Wednesday, though it remains to be seen if he'll bounce back straight into a starting role or come off the bench after resuming training in during the week. The defender, who got hurt during an FA Cup meeting with Mansfield, had previously seen limited playing time as part of a rotation with Piero Hincapie at left-back, with the Italian offering the most offensive-minded option between those two players.
