Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Doubt for Burnley clash

Calafiori (undisclosed) is a doubt for Monday's clash against Burnley after being forced off at halftime of Sunday's win over West Ham, according to coach Mikel Arteta, per James Benge of CBS Sports Football. "Hopefully it's nothing serious."

Calafiori was one of Arsenal's standout performers in the first half against West Ham before getting pulled at the break, and the club is set to monitor him closely over the next few days before deciding on his availability for Monday's matchup against the Clarets. Myles Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie are the leading options to step in at left-back if Calafiori doesn't get the green light. Arsenal will be pushing hard to have their top defensive pieces ready as they gear up for the final stretch of what's shaping up to be a potential title-winning and Champions League final-winning run.