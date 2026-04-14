Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Doubtful against Sporting CP

Calafiori (undisclosed) was not present at Arsenal's open training session alongside Tuesday, leaving his availability for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP in serious doubt, according to James Benge of CBS Sports Football.

Calafiori had already been left out of Saturday's squad against Bournemouth without explanation, and his continued absence from training is a concerning sign heading into a crucial European night. The Italian defender has been an important piece of Arsenal's back line this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie as the possible options to start at left-back if Calafiori cannot be cleared in time for Wednesday's second leg against the Sportinguistas.