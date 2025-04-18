Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Doubtful Sunday

Calafiori (knee) isn't likely to be an option for Sunday's trip to Ipswich Town, per manager Mikel Arteta. "Jorginho is not going to be available yet, he's still struggling with that incident. And Riccardo as well probably is not going to be available. "

Calafiori is still coming back from a knee injury, and while he's progressing well he's not likely to be fit Sunday. The defender likely won't be rushed back as Arsenal turn the majority of their focus towards the Champions League with the Premier League title all but out of reach.