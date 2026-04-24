Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Expected back Saturday

Calafiori (undisclosed) is expected to be in the squad for Saturday's game against Newcastle United, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "[Calafiori is] probably be in the squad as well."

Calafiori has missed the Gunners' last three matches in all competitions, but based on Arteta's words, he should be fit enough to see action against the Magpies. It remains to be seen whether Calafiori will jump into the starting XI right away or not, but if he doesn't, look for Piero Hincapie to continue starting at left-back.