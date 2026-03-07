Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Forced off after treatment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Calafiori (undisclosed) received treatment before being forced off in the second half of Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manfield.

Calafiori needed treatment before being forced off in the 77th minute of Saturday's FA Cup clash with Mansfield after appearing to pick up an injury. The left-back is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, with Arsenal hoping it proves minor ahead of Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Leverkusen. If he's unable to go for that matchup, the door could open for Piero Hincapie to step into a larger role on the left side of the Gunners' back line.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
