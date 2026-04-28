Riccardo Calafiori Injury: In squad for UCL

Calafiori (undisclosed) is an option for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semifinal match against Atletico Madrid, per James Olley of ESPN.

Calafiori could return to action after being sidelined since April 7, but it remains unclear whether he'll be ready to start against the Spanish club. In any case, he'll likely be in contention with Piero Hincapie, who has performed well at left-back lately. The Italian has struggled to find consistency this year, making 10 appearances (five starts) across all competitions since January.