Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Injured during warmups

Calafiori was injured during warmups and is out for Sunday's match against Wigan Athletic.

Calafiori had to be replaced from the starting XI Sunday, with the defender injured during warmups and dropping from the team sheet completely. The club will likely see him for further testing after the match, with little available about the situation at the moment. Myles Lewis-Skelly received the start at left-back in his place, as Bukayo Saka replaced him in the starting XI.