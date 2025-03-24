Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Likely a MCL injury

Calafiori suffered a knee injury against Germany that appears to be less severe than initially expected, as further examinations revealed a potential medial knee ligament injury that could sideline him for only two to three weeks, Gianluca Di Marzio reports.

Calafiori will likely be assessed by Arsenal's medical staff early this week to determine the extent of his injury, even though it was revealed he suffered an MCL injury that will sideline him for only a few weeks. Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to see a larger role in Arsenal's backline until he fully recovers.