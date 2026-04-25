Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Out against Newcastle United

Calafiori (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United.

Calafiori has been unable to recover in time for the clash against Newcastle United despite manager Arteta's encouraging words suggesting he should be fit enough to see action against the Magpies, extending his absence to four matches across all competitions. The defender will have to wait longer to re-enter the battle for the left-back spot against Piero Hincapie, who has made the position his own during the Italian's spell on the sidelines. His fitness will be closely monitored in the coming days as Arsenal hope to have him back available in the near future.