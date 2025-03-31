Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Out several weeks

Calafiori (knee) suffered an injury that will sideline him for several weeks, coach Mikel Arteta confirmed in the press conference. "He picked up an injury again with the national team. It's really unfortunate the way it happened. It could have been much worse so hopefully it's going to be a matter of weeks, but we'll have to see how that injury evolves."

Calafiori will miss several weeks due to a knee injury suffered during his time with Italy. The left back wasn't an undisputed starter recently, as he shared his minutes with Myles Lewis-Skelly, who will take on a larger role in the upcoming games.