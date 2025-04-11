Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Recovering well

Calafiori (knee) is recovering well, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Ricky's progressing really well, I think to give you a timeline is difficult because he needs to step up, especially having more people around and how he reacts after that. But he's in a good place."

Calafiori is still working back from a knee injury and isn't expected to be an option for Saturday's clash with Brentford. That said the defender could be back as soon as the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Calafiori would be a crucial depth option to get back if he was able to return during one of the busiest parts of the campaign.