Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Calafiori (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.

Calafiori was doubtful for Wednesday and has now missed the call, with his undisclosed injury too much to play through. This leaves the left-back spot open for the club as they hope to close out a victory at home, with Piero Hincapie taking his spot.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
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