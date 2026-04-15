Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Remains out
Calafiori (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Sporting.
Calafiori was doubtful for Wednesday and has now missed the call, with his undisclosed injury too much to play through. This leaves the left-back spot open for the club as they hope to close out a victory at home, with Piero Hincapie taking his spot.
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