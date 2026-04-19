Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Calafiori (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's match against Manchester City.

Calafiori is not with his team Sunday as he continues to recover, with his undisclosed injury too much to play through. This is now a third straight match out as he misses possibly the most important match of the season, with Piero Hincapie starting in his place.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
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