Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Ruled out against Bournemouth

Calafiori (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Richy was not available today."

Calafiori isn't in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against the Cherries with no information given on the nature of the issue, leaving it unclear whether Calafiori is dealing with a genuine injury or is simply being rested ahead of Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Sporting CP. The Italian defender has been an important piece of Arsenal's back line this season, and the club will be hoping to have him available for the European stage if this turns out to be a precautionary measure rather than anything more serious. Myles Lewis-Skelly is the one holding the left-back spot on Saturday.