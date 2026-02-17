Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Set to play Wednesday

Calafiori (undisclosed) has trained and is an option for Wednesday's match against Wolves, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He's fine, he was training with us today. He's feeling better, and hopefully he's fit for tomorrow."

Calafiori is not going to be sidelined very long after he was dropped from the team in warmups over the weekend, with the defender avoiding any injury, and already an option. He will likely still go through some testing to decide how fit he is, not wanting to risk the defender's health. With 17 starts in 19 appearances, he will expect to return to the starting XI, although they may be cautious and start Myles Lewis-Skelly instead.