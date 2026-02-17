Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Set to play Wednesday
Calafiori (undisclosed) has trained and is an option for Wednesday's match against Wolves, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "He's fine, he was training with us today. He's feeling better, and hopefully he's fit for tomorrow."
Calafiori is not going to be sidelined very long after he was dropped from the team in warmups over the weekend, with the defender avoiding any injury, and already an option. He will likely still go through some testing to decide how fit he is, not wanting to risk the defender's health. With 17 starts in 19 appearances, he will expect to return to the starting XI, although they may be cautious and start Myles Lewis-Skelly instead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 711 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2514 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2514 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2325 days ago
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction29 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More