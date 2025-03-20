Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Subs off late in Italy game
Calafiori bowed out late in Thursday's Nations League match against Germany "because he felt something weird in his knee after slipping, but he's not sure," coach Luciano Spalletti announced.
Calafiori tweaked his knee in an awkward movement and is set for tests to determine his availability for the second leg in a few days or if he'll instead be sent back to Arsenal early.
