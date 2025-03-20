Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Subs off late in Italy game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Calafiori bowed out late in Thursday's Nations League match against Germany "because he felt something weird in his knee after slipping, but he's not sure," coach Luciano Spalletti announced.

Calafiori tweaked his knee in an awkward movement and is set for tests to determine his availability for the second leg in a few days or if he'll instead be sent back to Arsenal early.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now