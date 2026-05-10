Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Taken off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Calafiori was taken off at halftime of Sunday's 1-0 win over West Ham due to an apparent injury, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per James Olley of ESPN.

Calafiori would be taken off at halftime Sunday after being one of the more influential pieces to start the match, raising questions about his health. That said, it has now been deemed that he was taken off due to injury, although little else has been said. This is something to monitor as they conclude the season and a possible title chance, as he did start in their past three games at left-back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly or Piero Hincapie as a possible replacement.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
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