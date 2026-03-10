Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Training Tuesday

Calafiori (undisclosed) was back in training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against Leverkusen, according to his club.

Calafiori was forced off the field in Saturday's FA Cup match but appears to be on the mend and ready for a quick turnaround, with the defender already back in training. This is major news for the club as they get set for a UCL knockout phase bout, earning back another left-back option. The question heading into the match is whether he is fit enough to start, with Piero Hincapie as another option.