Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori Injury: Trying for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Calafiori (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We will try again. Some players are quite close, but the turnaround is short, so we will try tomorrow to push everybody, and if they are in good condition, they will be part of us, and if not, they won't. They haven't been in the last few weeks, unfortunately."

Calafiori is a part of the group of players trying to recover for Sunday, with the defender still questionable due to his undisclosed injury. With two matches already missed, they will hope for his return, already suffering a rough loss while he is out. As their starting left-back, he will hope to be fit enough to start if deemed healthy, with Piero Hincapie or Myles Lewis-Skelly as other options at left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
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