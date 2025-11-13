Calafiori has made the left-back position his own in the league, starting all 11 games to match his total from last season. He was an unused substitute in the three most recent Champions League matches, with new signing Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly filling the position. The defender hasn't scored since the opening gameweek , but remained active with 19 shots attempts, recording at least one shot in every start except one. He has also helped the team maintain a strong defensive record, with just five goals conceded and seven clean sheets.