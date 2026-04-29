Riccardo Calafiori News: Finds bench
Calafiori (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Atletico Madrid.
Calafiori has returned from an undisclosed injury and is fit for play again, as the defender earns a bench role. His usage Wednesday is undetermined, as they could stick with Piero Hincapie at left-back the whole match. He has only started in three of his five UCL appearances all season, earning one assist and two clean sheets.
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