Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori News: Named to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Calafiori (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.

Calafiori looked to be a no-doubt option for Wednesday after he trained, and this has come to fruition, with the defender an option from the bench. He will likely test his legs and continue to fight for time at left-back with Piero Hincapie moving forward.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago