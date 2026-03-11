Riccardo Calafiori News: Named to bench
Calafiori (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Leverkusen.
Calafiori looked to be a no-doubt option for Wednesday after he trained, and this has come to fruition, with the defender an option from the bench. He will likely test his legs and continue to fight for time at left-back with Piero Hincapie moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 299 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2726 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2726 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 733 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More