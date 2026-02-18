Riccardo Calafiori News: Picked for bench
Calafiori (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Wolves.
Calafiori is fit, and an option after a slight injury left him out over the weekend, with the defender now an option from the bench. He will look to test his legs before returning to a starting role, likely to replace Piero Hincapie at left-back.
