Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 10:54am

Calafiori (undisclosed) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Wolves.

Calafiori is fit, and an option after a slight injury left him out over the weekend, with the defender now an option from the bench. He will look to test his legs before returning to a starting role, likely to replace Piero Hincapie at left-back.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Calafiori See More
