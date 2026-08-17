Riccardo Calafiori headshot

Riccardo Calafiori News: Scores early in Community Shield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Calafiori scored just 23 seconds into Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City, kicking off the club's season the same way he did last year. Calafiori said, "There's no better way to start a season. I was a bit surprised to receive the ball. I made the run with the intention to receive the ball, but it was an easy pass because Myles did amazing, and then I just tried to put it in the goal."

Calafiori's goal came from a swift attacking sequence in which three defenders, Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Calafiori himself, combined to slot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. He established himself as a regular in Arsenal's title winning defense last season, starting 22 of 26 Premier League games and adding 50 clearances, 32 tackles and 15 interceptions to go with a goal and two assists, giving him a well rounded profile at left back. Calafiori is expected to build on this strong start as the new season begins.

Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal
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