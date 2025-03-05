Riccardo Calafiori News: Solid outing off bench

Calafiori scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Tuesday's 7-1 victory against PSV Eindhoven.

Calafiori was on the bench for the first time in three games and entered in the 35th minute to replace Myles Lewis-Skelly, who had been booked earlier. The decision paid off as the Italian assisted Leandro Trossard just after halftime before scoring Arsenal's seventh goal in the 85th minute. He will try to build on that performance against Manchester United on Sunday and in the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.