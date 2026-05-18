Riccardo Calafiori News: Starting Monday
Calafiori (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Burnley.
Calafiori was in doubt for the contest against Burnley, but is fit and ready to go, not just on the team sheet but starting immediately. This marks a fourth straight start for the defender despite some ongoing injury concerns in the past few weeks, working hard to remain fit for the final run-in. He has recorded two assists and one goal in 24 appearances (20 starts) this season.
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