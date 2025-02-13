Riccardo Orsolini Injury: Fit for Torino game

Orsolini (thigh) "has trained twice with the team this week. He's not 100 percent, but he will be on the bench, then we will see how the game unfolds," coach Vincenzo Italiano announced.

Orsolini will resume being available after missing four matches due to a thigh strain and could get some minutes as a sub if need be. Dan Ndoye and Benjamin Dominguez will likely get another nod on the wings. He scored once, assisted twice and logged 12 shots (four on target), eight key passes and 12 crosses (four accurate) in his last six showings.