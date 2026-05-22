Riccardo Orsolini Injury: Will skip Inter contest

Orsolini suffered a first-degree left adductor strain in training, Bologna announced.

Orsolini will need two to three weeks to recover, so the problem shouldn't affect his pre-season preparation. Jonathan Rowe and Federico Bernardeschi will be the lone pure wingers available for this one, as Nicolo Cambiaghi (thigh) is also on the mend. Jens Odgaard and Simon Sohm could adapt if need be. Orsolini wasn't as effective as in the previous campaign but managed to reach the double-digit threshold in Serie A play for the fourth straight season, concluding with 13 goals, one assist, 112 shots (43 on target) and 60 crosses (10 accurate) in 48 appearances (30 starts) across all competitions.