Riccardo Orsolini News: Active in Juventus loss

Orsolini generated three shots (zero on goal), two clearances and one chance created and drew two fouls in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Juventus.

Orsolini bombed away from distance and led his club in attempts, but was never very threatening. He'll start consistently if Federico Bernardeschi (hip/thigh) needs to miss time due to injury. He has taken multiple shots in the last three games, amassing nine attempts (three on target), scoring once and tallying two chances created, four crosses (two accurate) and four clearances during that stretch.