Riccardo Orsolini headshot

Riccardo Orsolini News: Bags winner off bench against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Orsolini scored a goal off his lone shot and was shown a yellow card after coming off the bench during Sunday's 1-0 win over Inter Milan.

Orsolini came off the bench for the first time after six consecutive starts and ended up as the hero for Bologna as he scored the lone goal of the match with a spectacular volley off a partial clearance deep into second half's stoppage time. With five of his 12 league goals scored over the last seven appearances, the forward is heating up at the right time as his team keeps fighting for UCL qualification.

