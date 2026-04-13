Riccardo Orsolini News: Breaks scoring drought versus Lecce

Orsolini scored one goal to go with four shots (two on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Lecce.

Orsolini hit the net for the first time since February, thanks to a relatively easy finish after a defensive mishap. He improved to eight goals in the campaign. He has ceded minutes to Federico Bernardeschi as of late. He has created at least one chance in three straight matches, amassing four, but he hadn't contributed in other stats in previous games. He has taken 11 shots (six on target) and swung in four crosses (zero accurate) in his last five outings (two starts).