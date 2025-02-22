Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Riccardo Orsolini headshot

Riccardo Orsolini News: Decent in cameo versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Orsolini registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in 24 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Parma.

Orsolini resumed getting minutes a week removed from recovering from a thigh injury and was one of the most energetic men for his side, although it wasn't enough to keep up with Parma. He'll likely get the nod in one of the next two matches. He has scored once, assisted twice and posted 15 shots (four on target) and nine chances created in his last five outings.

Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now