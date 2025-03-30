Riccardo Orsolini News: Decides Venezia game
Orsolini scored one goal to go with five shots (four on target), six crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Venezia.
Orsolini stayed hot, led his side in multiple offensive stats and bagged the only goal of the game with a pretty volley from a difficult position. He left a little early because he was cramping up. He has scored four times in the last four matches, adding 14 shots (nine on target), five key passes and 11 crosses.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now