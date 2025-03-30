Fantasy Soccer
Riccardo Orsolini headshot

Riccardo Orsolini News: Decides Venezia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 1:14am

Orsolini scored one goal to go with five shots (four on target), six crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Venezia.

Orsolini stayed hot, led his side in multiple offensive stats and bagged the only goal of the game with a pretty volley from a difficult position. He left a little early because he was cramping up. He has scored four times in the last four matches, adding 14 shots (nine on target), five key passes and 11 crosses.

Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna
More Stats & News
