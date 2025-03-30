Riccardo Orsolini News: Decides Venezia game

Orsolini scored one goal to go with five shots (four on target), six crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Venezia.

Orsolini stayed hot, led his side in multiple offensive stats and bagged the only goal of the game with a pretty volley from a difficult position. He left a little early because he was cramping up. He has scored four times in the last four matches, adding 14 shots (nine on target), five key passes and 11 crosses.