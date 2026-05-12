Riccardo Orsolini News: Drills penalty kick versus Napoli

Orsolini scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 3-2 victory versus Napoli.

Orsolini didn't fill the stat sheet but converted a spot kick, putting his team up by two goals in the first half. He hadn't hit the net in four matches. He's up to 12 goals in the campaign. He has created one chance in four straight rounds, registering also eight shots (two on target), four tackles (three won) and one cross (zero accurate).