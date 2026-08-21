Riccardo Orsolini News: Extends Bologna contract

Orsolini has agreed to prolong his contract with Bologna until 2031.

Orsolini tacked on four more years to his previous deal and could very well finish his career at Bologna. He's been a fixture since 2018 and has scored at least 10 goals in four consecutive seasons. He added one assist, 82 shots (31 on target), 26 key passes and 40 crosses (five accurate) in 35 Serie A tilts in 2025/2026. His competitor, Federico Bernardeschi, might play in a different role this year. Jens Odgaard could also get some run on the wing in a pinch.