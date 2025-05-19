Riccardo Orsolini News: Goal and assist off bench

Orsolini scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Orsolini was subbed onto the pitch in the 56th minute Sunday and still managed to record two goal contributions. He assisted Thijs Dallinga's strike in the 61st minute, then scored himself in the 79th minute to briefly tie the match at 2-2. He now has 18 goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, eight of which have come in his last 11 matches since returning from a thigh injury.