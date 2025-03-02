Riccardo Orsolini News: Leads comeback versus Cagliari

Orsolini scored two goals to go with five shots (two on target), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Cagliari.

Orsolini shined in his return to the starting lineup after a thigh injury, willing his team past the opponents with a successful PK and a tap-in from inside the six-yard box. He improved to nine goals in Serie A play. He has scored thrice, assisted once and added 17 shots (five on target) and 10 key passes in his last five displays. He had been managed after recovering but should be the top option over Benjamin Dominguez going forward.