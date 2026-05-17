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Riccardo Orsolini News: Nets winner off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Orsolini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.

Orsolini was the difference in this match and with Bologna essentially locked into eighth in the standings, he could see more playing time in the league finale against Inter Milan. It's a tough matchup though, as Inter have only allowed 32 goals on the season in domestic play.

Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna
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