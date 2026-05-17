Riccardo Orsolini News: Nets winner off bench
Orsolini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 win over Atalanta.
Orsolini was the difference in this match and with Bologna essentially locked into eighth in the standings, he could see more playing time in the league finale against Inter Milan. It's a tough matchup though, as Inter have only allowed 32 goals on the season in domestic play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Orsolini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Orsolini See More