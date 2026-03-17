Riccardo Orsolini News: Six shots in win

Orsolini registered six shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Sassuolo.

Orsolini rattled off a team-high six shot attempts (one on goal) Sunday as Bologna eased past Sassuolo for a 1-0 victory. In addition to his attacking prowess, the veteran contributed four tackles (one won), one interception and three clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Orsolini has scored seven goals over 27 Serie A appearances (21 starts) as he vies for his fourth successive Serie A campaign with double-digit goals.