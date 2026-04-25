Riccardo Orsolini News: Takes four shots against Roma

Orsolini had four shots (one on goal), one tackle (one won) and one chance created and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Roma.

Orsolini was one of the few bright spots for his team, leading it in attempts and coming close to scoring in the second half, but his sound effort rocked the workforce. He faces less competition with Federico Bernardeschi (hip) on the shelf. He has taken multiple shots in the last four rounds, piling up 13 attempts (four on target), scoring once and adding three chances created, four crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles (one won) during that stretch.