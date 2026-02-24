Riccardo Orsolini News: Two shots during start
Orsolini had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Udinese.
Orsolini would make his way into the starting XI for the first time in three games Monday, earning 56 minutes in the win. He would record two shots but come up short of a goal, remaining at seven this campaign, with his last coming five appearances ago.
