Riccardo Orsolini headshot

Riccardo Orsolini News: Two shots during start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Orsolini had two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Orsolini would make his way into the starting XI for the first time in three games Monday, earning 56 minutes in the win. He would record two shots but come up short of a goal, remaining at seven this campaign, with his last coming five appearances ago.

Riccardo Orsolini
Bologna
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Orsolini See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Riccardo Orsolini See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020