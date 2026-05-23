Riccardo Sottil Injury: Absent for Genoa fixture

Sottil (back) has continued to train on the side in recent weeks and won't return for the season finale, Lecce relayed.

Sottil has missed the final three months of the season because of an unspecified back problem and will most likely return to Fiorentina at the end of the loan spell. He scored once, assisted twice and added 20 shots (three on target), 24 chances created and 100 crosses (25 accurate) in 21 appearances (23 starts).