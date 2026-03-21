Riccardo Sottil Injury: Nursing back injury

Sottil won't be available against Roma on Sunday due to persistent back pain and will visit a specialist during the break, Lecce announced.

Sottil would have likely started in this one, as Lameck Banda (chest) is iffy, but he's dealing with a physical problem of his own, which requires further tests to ascertain its severity, the rehab route and the timetable for his return. If the top option can't go, Konan N'Dri, Walid Cheddira and Antonino Gallo would be the fallbacks in the role.