Riccardo Sottil News: Held in check by Inter

Sottil had three crosses (one accurate), one corner and one clearance in 60 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter.

Sottil co-paced his team in deliveries along with Antonino Gallo but didn't do much besides that, ending his streak of displays with at least one shot and one key pass. He'll split duties with Lameck Banda the rest of the way. He has sent in at least one cross in 17 consecutive appearances, amassing 97 (25 accurate). Furthermore, he has taken one or more corner kicks in five meetings on the trot, piling up 18, with one assist.